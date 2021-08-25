NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Philanthropic apparel company Project 615 is releasing a limited edition T-shirt to aid recovery efforts for areas devastated by Saturday's flooding in Tennessee.
"On the night of Saturday, August 21, a flash flood devastated the community of Waverly, TN and its surrounding counties," the company wrote on its website. "There was a tragic loss of lives and incalculable damages all within a matter of what seemed like moments."
Project 615 says proceeds from the 'Heart for Tennessee' shirt will be donated to CRC Nashville, a local group spearheading recovery efforts in Waverly.
The shirt is available for pre-order now and will ship the week of September 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.