NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Major clean up operations are underway on 2nd Avenue after the bombing but progress in the clean up is being made.
Most businesses are still boarded where pedestrians can now walk to the same block the RV bomb went off.
Construction workers are now adding new glass to some businesses and a few have begun reopening their doors.
“Slowly and steadily,” said Whitney Gabriel, a manager at Doc Holidays Saloon on the corner of 2nd just off Broadway.
Whitney said their bar was lucky they didn’t see more damage and able to open this past weekend. Already live music was being played inside to draw customers back.
“Luckily the majority of our bars are going to come back. It’s great to see other establishments opening back up,” she said.
Whitney told NEWS4 Metro Police, fire and local organizations have worked hard help get residents and businesses up and running.
“Trying to get back everybody back to normal and get everyone on their feet,” Whitney said.
Metro city officials said in an update on Monday that water services are wrapping inspections. While no major issues have been found so far, more tests are waiting to come in about pipe conditions.
Clean up and some construction work is being allowed in the restricted blast area and Metro Fire and structural specialists are still on scene monitoring building safety and making sure other utilities are not compromised.
A few residents NEWS4 spoke with by phone said they are still relying on help provided by the city in some cases and local organizations while waiting on insurance to kick in.
Many are still trying to get in their homes on the MNPD’s designated moving days to get belongings. However, they tell NEWS4 they’re not only having to coordinate with law enforcement but their property manager’s as well - making it more complicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.