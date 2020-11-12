Program will help Tennesseans earn college degree

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new program will help Tennesseans, who are receiving unemployment benefits, go back to school and earn a degree.
The program called Reconnect to Workforce could help up to 500,000 Tennesseans as they work to earn a two-year degree from community or technical college. The degree would be tuition-free and would be for adults, who have not yet earned a degree.
“As federal unemployment benefits end, we want to ensure Tennesseans have the tools needed to skill up and gain long-term employment,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement on Thursday. “There are over 250,000 available jobs in Tennessee and this partnership will remove barriers so Tennesseans across our state can obtain the skills needed to acquire a high-quality job.”
According to the governor’s office, “a significant portion of grant recipients” will be “Individuals from high-need populations” with “58% having dependents and almost 70% making below $50,000.”
In 2019, there were more than 2,000 students who received a certificate or degree.
The Reconnect to Workforce is a partnership between the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Tennessee Reconnect program and the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
“The biggest challenge in reconnecting Tennesseans to education is often financial hardship,” said Tennessee Higher Education Commission Executive Director Mike Krause. “By removing this hurdle, we’re giving unemployed Tennesseans the opportunity to reskill and find a new path forward in our changing workforce.”
Federal unemployment benefits are expected to expire on December 26. The federal benefits were funded by the CARES Act, which expires after 39 weeks of payments.
For more on Reconnect to Workforce, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.