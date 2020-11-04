For 20 years, a place has served hundreds of children. The pandemic has led to struggle, and this place is asking for help.
Olivia Anderson knows there are steps to take before a ride. She brushes pony Katarina, saddles her up, and puts on her helmet before climbing on. Steps.
Mom Diana Anderson said Olivia's story is truly told in steps.
“Olivia in December 2017, they found a brain tumor just a little bigger than the size of an egg," said Diana. “Three days before Christmas that year, they took it out. She immediately couldn’t talk. She couldn’t walk.”
Since then, Olivia's been going through steps.
“It’s taking Olivia a little longer to recover," Diana said. "She does all kinds of therapy to heal. Coming out here to the farm and riding the horse really helps her.”
Olivia was at Angel Heart Farm in College Grove, a non-profit run by Tracy Kujawa.
“We have the best kids ever," Tracy smiled. “We work with children with chronic and life threatening illnesses using horses as therapy. Our program is completely free. I’ve had cancer four times. God decided to keep me here for a reason.”
The pandemic has made it to where Angel Heart Farm couldn't have their usual fundraisers for the year.
“It’s been a struggle,” said Tracy.
Tracy is asking for help so these 15 acres can continue being a place for those steps, steps for children like Olivia.
“I love coming out here to ride Kat,” said Olivia.
“Wow, I adore that little girl,” said Tracy. "To see where she came from with that brain tumor, how can you not be proud of a child like that?"
