GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County hasn't had any confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, but they know it's only a matter of time.
The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce created a program called Pandemic Pals to keep people with the highest risk safe.
More than 100 people have signed up to lend a hand to others in their community in a matter of 24 hours.
"Just seeing how quickly people rise up to the occasion to give back has been really cool," Ana Weathers, a volunteer said.
Ana Weathers is one of the volunteers.
"Knowing that I'm able to give back to help out someone else's family who may not be able to help themselves is really helpful for me," Weathers said.
Weathers will be paired with someone who is over 60 years old or considered high risk to the virus.
She'll be known as a helping pal who can pick up groceries, a hot meal, or prescriptions.
"The governor has encouraged everyone to be a helper and be a good neighbor and I think in Gallatin, we're doing that," Kim Baker, CEO for the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce said.
Those who need help can also sign up for this program. The chamber told News4 they'll be pairing people starting on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.