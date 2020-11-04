Dr. Scott McMillan is a political science professor at Volunteer State Community College.
He's also a self-proclaimed political junkie.
So you can bet he's been following the election and talking about it in his classes.
"Presidential elections are how we, I think, we take the pulse of the soul of our nation," said McMillan.
McMillan is helping students understand the complexities of voter turn out and the electoral system.
"I mean it is a very old fashioned system that was created 240 years ago for a nation that was 13 very isolated states on the Atlantic coast and this is how we still do it, and it is mystifying," said McMillan.
He's also providing students with historical context.
He says those who are calling Election 2020 the most divisive election in history are wrong.
"Oh my goodness. This is nothing new. I mean, the election of 1800, that was as polarizing and as nasty as anything today," said McMillan.
History and political science professors aren't the only ones using the election to teach.
Dr. Justin Briggs is the Director of the Marriage and Family Therapy Program at Lipscomb.
The way he started class today on November 3rd: "So I sat down and I said, 'so who is tired?'" said Briggs.
Briggs is using this election to teach future therapists how to help people who are divided over politics.
"What we do know is when we fight about those things lovingly and
well, the relationship can be satisfying even in the presence of disagreement," said Briggs.
