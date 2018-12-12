The new Tennessee State Museum opened in October.
It's 137,000 square feet dedicated to telling Tennesee's history from the beginning until now, but according to some, something isn't right.
"We know enough about the slave experience to put aside those old interpretations and tell a better story," said TSU professor Dr. Learotha Williams Jr.
Willilams isn't alone.
Author Ansley Erickson tweeted her complaints.
They said the section about slavery is small, segregated, and doesn't include enough about black women.
"Especially when you consider that in a place like Davidson County, black women made up about half of the population," said Williams.
The museum responded immediately.
They said the issue of slavery is spread throughout the museum.
"We talk about anti slavery societies with this panel," said Rob DeHart, the museum curator.
And they aren't finished yet.
They plan to add more.
"We're missing some graphic panels, some imagery," said communications director Joe Pagetta.
Pagetta said they're always open to changes.
In fact, once the museum is finished, they plan to bring in a new advisory board.
"We don't want to gloss over anything. We don't want to sugarcoat anything," said Pagetta.
They also said they want Williams on that board.
"I'd very much be willing to participate if I could bring a couple of my students along so they could see some of the issues museums struggles with," said Williams.
The museum is expected to be complete by the end of December.
Pagetta said they welcome your feedback too.
They have a book where you can leave comments and they said they take them all seriously.
