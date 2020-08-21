COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A packed college bar in Cookeville is drawing concern from the local university.
"When I saw that video, it was kind of like the 'straw that broke the camel's back' is the saying, because I've been worried about this all summer," Tennessee Tech English Professor Andrew Smith said, referring to a video taken inside a full Revolver Country Dance Hall in Cookeville on Thursday night.
The crowd in the video is in direct violation of the governor's executive order, which states bars may only offer service to seated customers. News4 called the nightclub for an explanation. They declined to comment.
Beyond government enforcement, Smith believes the school should step in to discipline the students. "We've been trying to get folks' attention for weeks to listen to the students and faculty that are worried," he said. "We're the grown-ups in the room. We can't rely on the students to have all the best boundaries."
Smith and a group of his colleagues sent university administrators a letter, calling their decision to return to mostly in-person classes reckless, and asking them to include COVID-19 conduct policies.
"I'm worried about reading the obituary of a student or a colleague, and that will just be too heartbreaking for me," Smith said. "It's a pandemic. We'll get back to the college experience when it's safe. And of course, I want that. Everybody wants that."
Tennessee Tech sent News4 the following statement.
Tennessee Tech has clear requirements for face coverings on campus, and through the student disciplinary process we have the ability to deal with students who come to campus and choose to be non-compliant. There are no city or state mandates for wearing face coverings to be enforced.
We are aware of the video and are very concerned of the possible implications. We are currently looking into the situation. Students need to understand each of them have a role and responsibility to help our campus and our city fight COVID-19. That message has been communicated to students and will continue to be discussed. We’ve seen the consequences of similar circumstances to other universities, and we will continue to emphasize that we can only serve students on campus if they take responsibility for their own health and the health of others.
We can and will control student access to our in-person classes and campus. If we identify a student who has engaged in reckless behavior that results in exposure to COVID-19, we will take any and all actions available to us.
