NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bill sponsored by House Speaker Sexton would allow someone to collect unemployment if they're fired from their job for not taking a Covid-19 vaccine. A law professor at Vanderbilt University says changing unemployment law is something that’s within the rights of Tennessee lawmakers to do.
“The Tennessee legislature has the right to define what constitutes for firing under Tennessee unemployment law and it takes mandatory vaccination off the table,” Jennifer Shinall, Professor of Law at Vanderbilt University said. “Passing a law saying, now in the state of Tennessee if you are fired for refusing to take a vaccine that does not constitute cause and then therefore you are entitled to unemployment benefits,’ she added.
“I think it will have a major impact on Tennessee workers,” Alyssa Hansen, Communications and Political Director at the Tennessee AFLCIO Labor council said.
That impact is referring to those who lost their jobs during the pandemic and created more of a staffing crunch for employers. “I do think its insulting especially to the workers who did loose their jobs over the past year and a half to two years that not only lost the amount of time they could claim benefits in Tennessee but lost their federal benefits,” Hansen said.
“We already see a lot of employers short staff across the state and if employees know that they can collect unemployment for simply refusing vaccines, it increases incentives to not get a vaccine and go on unemployment whether you’re personally against the vaccine or not,” Shinall, Professor of Law at Vanderbilt University said.
Shinall said the bill is puzzling. “Given how conservative our legislature is. Given how fiscally conservative our legislature claims to be. It increases incentives for people to not work and go on unemployment,” Shinall said.
This law professor says the bill is something taxpayers should keep an eye on.
“I would expect the number of people on unemployment in Tennessee to go up if the Tennessee legislators pass such a bill and that’s ultimately going to fall on the Tennessee taxpayers. The Tennessee tax payers are going to have to pay for an increase in unemployment in the state of Tennessee,” Shinall said.
“I do think its interesting that just 6 months ago legislators were cutting unemployment. We cut unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 12 weeks and we’re now the lowest in the country for folks who receive unemployment benefit. But we’re wanting to hand them out almost,” Hansen, Communications and Political Director at the Tennessee AFLCIO Labor council said.
Right now, unemployment in Tennessee is capped at $275 per week.
