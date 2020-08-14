NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Before people go on vacation, many are wondering if they should get a COVID-19 test. A professor for internal medicine at Meharry Medical College explained the answer is not clear.
“I don’t think that’s something that should withhold somebody from traveling or should delay their travel,” Meharry Internal Medicine Professor Calvin Smith said.
Smith said people are going to the school’s COVID-19 testing center before heading out of town. He told News4 it’s not a requirement if there’s no symptoms.
“To be honest with you, peace of mind is enough reason to be tested,” Smith said. “So, if someone wants to be tested for peace of mind that is perfectly fine.”
Smith said the school’s tests, along with many others are around 90 to 95 percent effective.
“No test is perfect, especially as it pertains to this new virus,” Smith said. “But they’re getting better and better.”
Smith told News 4 people can be pretty confident that they do not have the virus if they get a negative result.
“On the flipside of that, if you actually are symptomatic and you come back with a negative test, I would actually still treat it as if it may still potentially be positive,” Smith said.
Smith offered some advice. He said, “do not visit family or friends that could potentially be infected if you have any symptoms that is with a positive or negative result.”
But if you’re feeling healthy and decide to venture out for vacation.
“The best advice would be continuing to do the same things that we advise you to do here,” Smith said. “So, to wear a mask, keep 6 feet of distance, not attend very large gatherings.”
It could take you a few days to receive your results. So, if you’re around a lot of people after you take that test, the results could not be accurate.
