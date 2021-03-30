FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - After a year off because of the pandemic, professional golf is scheduled to return to the mid-state in May.
This morning, News4's Big Joe on the Go is in Franklin where media day for the Simmons Bank Open will be held later today.
The event, that is for the Snedeker Founder, is formerly known as the Nashville Golf Open and was first held at Nashville Golf and Athletic Club in 2016.
The Snedeker Foundation was founded in 2012 and supports social and athletic endeavors in middle Tennessee, including 'Our Kids' and 'The Sneds Tour.'
To learn more and buy tickets for the Simmons Bank Open, click here.
