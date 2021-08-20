Tractor Supply Company Enters New Milestone Partnership With Professional Bull Riders
Photo: Business Wire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Professional bull riding is returning to the Music City this weekend.

The world’s top Professional Bull Riders will be battling it out for two nights at the Bridgestone Arena.

The showings are Saturday starting at 6:45 p.m. and Sunday at 1:45 p.m. Anyone attending the shows will be required to wear face masks inside Bridgestone Arena. In addition, crews set up hand sanitizer stations, and signage will be placed strategically throughout the arena.

However, on Friday morning, the mascots of Nashville took part in a mechanical bull challenge with some help from Tennessee’s own Cody Nance. GNASH (Nashville Predators), T-Rac (Tennessee Titans), and Booster (Nashville Sounds) went head-to-head in a first-of-its-kind mechanical bull riding challenge. Our News 4 anchor Lindsey Nance was the judge of the competition.

