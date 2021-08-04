NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With a new group of them coming into town for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, what better time than now to share your story and promote your sport of IndyCar racing.

This morning, professional driver Conor Daly shared his inspirational story of being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 14, but he did not let that challenge in his life stop him from building a professional racing career.

"I always like to tell everyone I went through the same thing," Daly told News 4 of what he said to the crowd of kids at Music City Indoor Karting who are also battling with Type 1 diabetes. "I’m out here now racing every weekend living my dream, but I also go through the same struggles every day that any other kid living with Type 1 diabetes would have. To be able to share my story and kind of just let people know, 'Hey we are all in this fight together. I think that it usually surprises people. They just don’t realize that there are no limits to what you can do."

Which is why Daly, who admits he didn't share his story often enough earlier in his career, feels it's important to let others know about his challenges he's persevered.

"It gives us hope that our son can live his dream with Type 1 diabetes and not be deterred because of his disease," Cynthia Deitle told News 4 with her son Jackson Norris sitting beside her. "Conor's story is very inspiring. It was very generous of him to share his time."

Daly is the only known US professional racing driver to compete full time with Type 1 diabetes.

He’ll be racing the No. 20 car on Sunday.