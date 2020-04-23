NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates continues to hear from frustrated viewers who say weeks later, they’re still having issues with the state’s unemployment system. This includes getting hung up on when they call.
News4 Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson followed up with the state today to find out what’s going on.
“I need help. There’s no money coming in…the money’s gone,” said Andrew Putman who filed more than a month ago.
Putman still doesn't even know if he's been approved.
When he tries calling the state's unemployment office, it hangs up on him. Desperate for answers, he called 27 times in just one day.
“I called right at 7am and it was 1 ring and then just hung up on me,” said Putman.
And it's a problem News4 Investigates told you about two weeks ago.
When we interviewed the state about it, I was told it's happening because the system can't handle more than 500 calls at one time.
"Starting tongight, the messaging will be clearer on those calls to let folks know exactly what's going to happen to tell them about that hold que and the surface that it can handle," explained Chris Cannon with the Tennessee Department of Labor in an interview earlier this month.
But that's not the message people get when they call now.
A spokesperson for the department says they're having technical problems and this isn't supposed to happen.
In fact, they didn't even know it was still an issue until we told them.
Bramson asked Putman, “Do you think the department needs to do better? Absolutely. I think if we’re not allowed to return to work right now, which I understand this should be the main focus,” said Putman.
We plan to check back in with the Department of Labor daily to see if the issue has been fixed.
