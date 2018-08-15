NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The man accused of killing his former boss in June with a hatchet was arraigned on Wednesday.

Domenic Micheli pleaded not guilty in Davidson County Criminal Court after Judge Diane Turner found probably cause.

Man accused in hatchet murder indicted by grand jury Domenic Micheli, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Micheli is accused of killing Joel Paavola on the morning of June 4 at the Balance Training gym in west Nashville.

Robert West, a trainer at the gym, testified he heard a loud commotion from the gym as he was in a back office. When he came out, he said he saw Micheli brandishing a hatchet in one hand and a large “butcher-knife” looking weapon in the other.

+2 Man accused of killing boss tried to buy gun before attack The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the man accused of killing his former boss with a hatchet tried to buy a gun just days before the attack.

West testified that by the time he exited the office and dialed 911, Paavola had already been struck by Micheli and fallen to the floor near the entrance of the fitness center.

West said Micheli continued to strike Paavola before exiting the building and driving away.

+2 Police: Suspect admits to killing former boss Domenic Micheli, accused of murdering Joel Paavola on Monday morning at Balance Training on Monday, admitted to the murder during an interview with detectives, Metro Police reported in a news release on Wednesday.

Metro Police Detective Anthony Daniel testified that Micheli confessed to the murder following his arrest in Bowling Green, KY, on June 5. Daniel said two blood-stained knives were found in Micheli’s car.

Micheli’s next court date is set for a discussion hearing on Sept. 20. He remains in custody.