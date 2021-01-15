NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – If you’ve seen rallies for President Trump over the last three months in Nashville, Rick Williams was likely behind organizing them.

“I helped organize probably the largest rally in Tennessee which was on Sunday November the first which was two days before the election,” said Williams.

After the election, he helped put together “Stop the Steal” events almost every weekend and he traveled to Washington DC for the January 6th protest of the election results.

“We were protesting the election, well that’s in the past now.”

News4 spoke to him not longer after:

But with that being in the past, Williams said Friday, “I have no plans and I know of no one that has any plans to organize any event in Tennessee or even in Washington DC. Any protest, riot, rally.”

His reasoning? He said is because the President “made a clear statement this week, directly from the White House that no one should be doing that.”

President Trump did say in part, “there must be no violence, no lawbreaking, and no vandalism of any kind.”

Like many, Williams has seen posts circulating online that people are still planning to show up to the State Capitol but he points out no one has their name on the events, they don’t have a phone number or email address and “they’re not claiming it in anyway.”

While he said he won’t be surprised if people do show up, his message is there’s nothing to accomplish here and it’s time to stand down.

“I see no need for anyone to get together at the State Capitol on Sunday. They certainly don’t need to be coming there bringing a firearm. There’s no need for anything at this time in my opinion and I feel like I’m one of the strongest supporters of the President in the state of Tennessee,” said Williams.

Metro Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol say they are both prepared and “will be closely monitoring any demonstrations with the goal of maintaining public safety and protecting property.”