NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, some private schools in Nashville say they’re seeing an uptick in admissions.

The director of admissions at Overbrook School said they started to see an uptick in admission at the start of the current school year

“We absolutely did and I think some of our other fellow public schools, it’s safe to say they also saw an increase in admissions for people who were seeking an in-school opportunity,” said Overbrook Director of Admissions Kate Eversten.

In-class learning is one of the main draws for parents to this private school at this time for their kids.

“They are looking to be in school where they are learning at a high level and that they are with their peers. And their children have the opportunity to interact with each other again,” Eversten said.

The interaction, they say, is important for students’ development.

“They’ve just seen that over time, children feel little bit more anxious when they’re not spending time with their peers,” Eversten said.

“It’s important for us to keep going and many of our parents were asking for us to develop those protocols and we worked with experts in the community,” said Sister Immaculata, interim principal at Overbrook.

News4 asked how they keep their doors open to students while in the fight with COVID-19.

“The masks are number one. We wear the masks all the time,” Sister Immaculata said. “Also distancing as much as possible — being outside as much as possible.”

“We have a low rate of transmission right now because we’re following the protocols,” she said. “So we very much are hopeful that that will continue.”