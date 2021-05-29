SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - A Cessna C501 private plane crashed near the Fate Sanders Marina on Weakley Lane Saturday morning, according to the FAA.
Officials have confirmed 1 person has died as a result of the crash. The FAA confirmed that 7 people were on board. Search and rescue operators found plane debris in the original surveying of the crash site.
"At this time, crews have transitioned from a rescue effort to recovery effort, Cpt. Joshua Sanders said. "We are no longer looking to recover live victims."
Sanders said, the identities of those on board the plane will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
Authorities say that the plane crashed shortly taking off at the Smyrna airport
Officials added that diving operations are ongoing
The crash happened around 11 a.m. shortly after taking flight from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport.
According to the registration, the 8-seat, 2-engine aircraft is registered to JL&GL Productions LP in Brentwood.
Multiple agencies on scene of a small jet that crashed into Percy Priest Lake around 11:00 a.m. FAA & NTSB en route.— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) May 29, 2021
Dive Teams determining extent of crash site, examining the debris field, & conducting search & rescue.
Boaters and private aircraft urged to stay clear of area. pic.twitter.com/T5DjH3ozBr
The NTSB is leading the investigation.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management Dive Teams and others on scene are actively determining the extent of the crash site, examining the debris field, and conducting search and rescue operations.
Boaters on the lake should be advised to stay out of the areas marked with public safety boats. Assistance is not needed from civilian boaters.
News4 is at the scene working to gather more information.
