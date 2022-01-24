Private plane charter companies reach new heights in pandemic

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While some industries have taken a hit during the pandemic, private plane charter services have hit new heights.
Pre-pandemic, artists, and members of the entertainment industry in Nashville were some of Secure Air Charter's biggest customers, but that all changed in 2020.
"A lot of the artists that were touring, that we flew, we have seen scale back," Andrea Robinson the director of sales with Secure Air Charter said. "Tours were getting canceled, concerts were canceled.”
For about one month in 2020, Robinson says not one trip was scheduled but that quickly changed.
"After that it really just picked up and popped and we haven’t looked back since," Robinson said.
Secure Air Charter went from flying Nashville superstars to professionals in a different industry.
"We saw an uptick in business travel because a lot of the executives from local healthcare companies and other corporations that have moved to Nashville they are flying their executives private," Robinson said. "That kind of made up the difference.”
Private plane services allow businesses to fly directly to where they need and on their schedule.
"We can get somebody in and out same day, which also does save the company money," Robinson said.
Another perk about flying private, is there's no need to get to the airport two hours before your flight, you can just drop your bag at the plane five minutes before takeoff and get right on.
"You don’t have to worry about cancellations and delays when you’re flying private. If there’s a mechanical or something we have back-up airplanes," Robinson said.
Secure Air Charter is now adding more planes and bigger planes to keep up with the demand from companies and families alike, looking to get out of town.
"Nashville wasn’t a market that could justify like a falcon 900 or a large airplane that seats 12 to 15," Robinson said. “There’s an exponential growth which is justified us hiring more pilots and adding more planes to the fleet.”
If you’re wondering how much it costs; a light jet which can seat up to eight people is about $3,000 an hour, not including taxes, overnights or other add on fees you may have. A midsize jet is about $4,000 an hour. Secure Air Charter can give personalized quotes to anyone interested.
