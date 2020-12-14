Pride celebrated more than 50 years as a recording artist. He enjoyed one of the most successful careers in the history of country music and is credited with helping to break color barriers by becoming the first Black superstar within the genre.
A true living legend, he sold tens of millions of records worldwide with his large repertoire of hits. A three-time Grammy Award and Recording Academy “Lifetime Achievement Award” winner, Pride garnered no less than 36 chart-topping country hits, including “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” a massive No. 1 crossover hit that sold over a million singles and helped Pride land the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year Award in 1971 and the Top Male Vocalists awards in 1971 and 1972.
Pride received the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in November 2020 where he performed for the last time.
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Charlie Daniels, Charley Pride, Dwight Yoakam and Carrie Underwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Honorees Charlie Daniels and Charley Pride attend the 2017 NATD Honors Gala at Hermitage Hotel on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for NATD)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: Charlie Daniels, Hazel Daniels, Charley Pride, Barbara Hubbard, David Corlew, and Caroline Corlew attend the 2017 NATD Honors Gala at Hermitage Hotel on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for NATD)
(Front row, L-R) Charley Pride, Randy Travis, Bud Wendell, Jerry Bradley, Ray Stevens, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Reba McEntire, and Ralph Emery. (Second row, L-R) Charlie Daniels, Connie Smith, Charlie McCoy, Bill Anderson, Jimmy Fortune, Bobby Braddock, Randy Owen, and Ricky Skaggs. (Third row, L-R) Don Schlitz, The Oak Ridge Boys, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban and Garth Brooks attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
(L-R) Inductee Ray Stevens, Randy Travis and Charley Pride attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
(L-R) Charley Pride and Rozene Cohran attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Singer Charley Pride sings during the Black Tie & Boots ball as part of the Inaugural festivities Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013 in National Harbor, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Country and Western Music singer Charley Pride is seen in this 1975 photo. (AP Photo)
(L-R) Charley Pride and Rozene Cohran attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
