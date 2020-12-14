NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Family and close friends will hold a private wake and memorial in Dallas this week for Country Music Hall of Famer Charley Pride.

Pride passed away Saturday in Dallas of complications from COVID-19 at age 86.

The family plans to hold a public celebration of life memorial ceremony at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Phillips School and Community Center, any local food bank or the charity of your choice.

Pride celebrated more than 50 years as a recording artist. He enjoyed one of the most successful careers in the history of country music and is credited with helping to break color barriers by becoming the first Black superstar within the genre.

A true living legend, he sold tens of millions of records worldwide with his large repertoire of hits. A three-time Grammy Award and Recording Academy “Lifetime Achievement Award” winner, Pride garnered no less than 36 chart-topping country hits, including “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” a massive No. 1 crossover hit that sold over a million singles and helped Pride land the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year Award in 1971 and the Top Male Vocalists awards in 1971 and 1972.

Pride received the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in November 2020 where he performed for the last time.