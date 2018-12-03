A private investigator is now offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of 5-year-old of Joe Clyde Daniels.
According to the Search for Me Foundation's Facebook page, a flier with more information will be posted on Monday.
Investigators claim Joseph Daniels admitted to killing his son back in April. The boy's body has not been found.
Daniels' wife, Krystal, later admitted to being present at the family's home "when Joseph Ray Daniels intentionally caused the death of their son."
Last week, a judge decided that the jurors for Daniels' trial will be selected from other counties.
During the hearing, Daniels also requested to be transferred back to the Dickson County Jail. He is currently being held at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville and claims his mental health has deteriorated since being transferred there. The judge ultimately decided that Daniels will stay at Riverbend.
