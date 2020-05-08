NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — More protests were held on Friday in Nashville as widespread testing in prisons is almost complete in Tennessee.
Protesters gathered at the State Capitol calling for lawmakers to release inmates.
This week, all inmates in Tennessee prisons were tested for COVID-19 after an outbreak at Bledsoe and Trousdale Turner.
Protesters said keeping everyone incarcerated will cause more people to die.
News 4 have learned two inmates have died from the coronavirus. According to the information put out by the Tennessee Department of Corrections, one of the inmates was at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.
Corrections officials said 580 people have already recovered from that facility.
Officials with the Tennessee Health Department said they have three facilities they're waiting on testing for. Everyone else is done.
About 12,000 inmate tests are completed. Right now, about 1,400 inmates tested positive.
The state expects to have all the testing done by the beginning of next week. But, they said that number will likely go up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.