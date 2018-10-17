WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A principal said a company's taking advantage of his community, and they're using his school's name to do it. The principal said a company is pretending to work through the school when they don't.
Fairview High Principal Kurt Jones has signs around his office about honesty and doing the right thing. He said what's in a box on his desk is completely against both.
"The shirts aren't our colors," he said after pulling a shirt from the box. "It's not our official logo."
Jones said the shirts are by Allgoods LLC in Texas.
Two Fairview businesses told News 4 that company reached them claiming to represent Fairview High. They said Allgoods offered to print shirts and balls with the local business's logo on it for the school to pass out.
Jones said he's aware of about ten local businesses who were contacted by Allgoods, sometimes going by the names of SpiritStop or Sports Promotion Network.
One of the local businesses said Allgoods claimed to be working through a longtime contact at the school. Jones said this isn't true.
"There is no account with them," he said. "I've never signed a contractual agreement with them. None of their dollars are coming back to us. Really, they're taking money out of our student athletes' hands."
There's another problem. Jones said only Fairview High has a contract with Georgia Tech to use the Yellow Jacket logo.
"By them using that logo on our behalf, that is putting us at risk of breaking that contractual agreement," said Jones.
Allgoods did not return a request for comment by news time.
Jones said he's struggled to get answers from the company.
"If this organization is calling you, I want you to know, do not pay them another dime," said Jones. "It's not benefiting the school. It is disheartening. It's hurtful someone would take advantage of people who are trying to give back to the community."
Allgoods has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau and is not accredited. There are several previous complaints about the company falsely representing themselves as working with a school.
