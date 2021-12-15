Tim said Larry’s two-story home was leveled in Friday night’s tornadoes. Larry lived there with his wife, Kathy, along with their daughter and grandson. All four of them were thrown from the house Friday night.
PRINCETON, KY (WSMV) - Princeton, Kentucky is another place decimated by the tornado. One man who died there was a retired pharmacist. His brother said he worked his whole life to build a home with his family on the farm to retire in. Within a minute, it was all gone after a tornado ripped through with him, his wife, daughter and grandson inside. Tim Burdon said he is in disbelief after losing his older brother, 73-year-old Larry Burdon.
“We just lose kind of a part of our soul,” Tim said.
Tim said Larry’s two-story home was leveled in Friday night’s tornadoes. Larry lived there with his wife, Kathy, along with their daughter and grandson. All four of them were thrown from the house Friday night.
“The door blew in and the daughter tried to grab her son and doesn’t remember anything after that other than waking up out in the yard,” Tim said.
Larry and Kathy were found down by the propane tank which Tim said was spewing.
1 of 7
Midwest Tornadoes
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Damage from a tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Midwest Tornadoes
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Midwest Tornadoes
Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Midwest Tornadoes
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Midwest Tornadoes
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Midwest Tornadoes
Damage from a tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Midwest Tornadoes
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
“It was just like gagging them,” Tim said.
“The propane was so thick and heavy and hovering over them.”
Neighbors came to help in the pouring rain.
“He estimates from the time of the call out, it was 3 or 3.5 hours before anyone got here,” Tim said.
“The road was impassable.”
Tim said he believes Larry died out in the yard some time before help arrived.
“The whole time he was out there, he was praying,” Tim said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.