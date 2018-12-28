Metro police are searching for the driver who crashed an SUV into a tobacco store on Ewing Drive Friday morning. The crash caused a fire that left major damage to businesses in the same strip mall including one of Nashville's most famous restaurants.
A group of old booths have been part of a longtime business since the 1930s. Semone Jeffries couldn't be more proud of what her family's built around them, the famous Prince's Hot Chicken Shack.
She sat at one of the booths Friday with a Sharpie in hand. She wrote a note to her family's loyal customers telling them about what just happened.
"My first thought was 'thank you Jesus for no one being hurt, for no one being in the building,'" said Jeffries. "It kinda hurts because it's your business. This is like another child to us. It's like our baby. Like a mom, you don't want anything to happen to your baby. The gas line and water and electricity had to be cut off."
Prince's is closed indefinitely with roof, ceiling and structural damage. Jeffries had to break the news about it all to her mother in a call.
"When I told her what happened, she just said 'okay,'" Jeffries said. "She just said simply 'okay.'"
Jeffries said the family is speaking to their insurance and repairs will happen.
"We're not planning on going anywhere," she said. "We'd like people to visit our second location. Thank you Jesus there is a second location."
Just like those old booths, Jeffries' family is planted right here.
"We can save. They're savable," said Jeffries, looking back at the booths. "Those booths have stood the test of time, and I knew when I saw those booths we'd be okay. We'd be okay."
Prince's has a second location at 5814 Nolensville Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.