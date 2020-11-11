NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While gardening season is over, right now is the perfect time to plant a tree.
Roots are established in the fall and winter.
Picking out a tree and then getting it to your home can be a challenge, but the Farm to Yard program makes it easy.
“We learned that by drop shipping a tree from a Tennessee farm to a tendency in Nashville, Tennessee home. We cut out a lot of the steps, and a lot of the cost barriers to getting a tree,” said Jim Gregory with the Nashville Tree Conservation Corps. “And so we can get a tree delivered to you, all to a person's yard for a fraction of the cost that would come from the big box store.”
You can select a tree on the website and have it directly shipped to your home.
All the trees are native to Tennessee.
“We have a lot of really great varieties of trees, we make it easy for people to learn about the trees and that would be a good fit for their yard and to get them to do that,” Gregory said.
If flooding is a problem where you live, planting a tree could make a difference.
“Planting a tree controls flooding, and flooding is expensive to control.” Gregory said. “So the most affordable way to save money for our city, save money for our neighborhood, is to plant a tree.”
There’s also a special program for those impacted by the Nashville tornado.
If you’re interested on getting a tree added to your property click here.
