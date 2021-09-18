NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Pride Festival has been delayed until three pm today due to weather. In a statement Nashville Pride said:
"Due to the excessive rainfall, Nashville Pride is delaying performances until 3 pm. The festival grounds remain open, but as rain continues over the next three hours, we highly recommend for attendees to delay arrival until later this afternoon. We are continuing to closely monitor the weather and will provide updates via our social media channels and nashvillepride.org as they become available."
