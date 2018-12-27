MOUNT PLEASANT, TN (WSMV) - A missing teen from Maury County has been found, safe.
Investigators are talking to 17-year-old Sydney Marie Young, who they said came home around 1:30 p.m., returning home by unknown means at this time.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN (WSMV) - Police are asking for your help finding a missing teenager in Maury County.
Sydney Marie Young, 17, was last seen at her home at 605 Haylong Ave. in Mount Pleasant around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities were last able to track her phone location to Columbia, TN. After that, her phone was turned off.
Young suffers from bipolar disorder and PTSD. According to police, she has a history of trying to harm herself or others when she is approached by law enforcement or DCS agents.
Young was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and black and white Adidas shoes. She is 5'6" and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police at 931-379-3201, Silent Witness at 931-379-3381 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.
