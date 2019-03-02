GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A father who took his four-year-old and two-year-old from daycare and disappeared Friday has been located with the kids.
According to Grundy County Sheriff's Office, the father and his kids are safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for a four-year-old, a two-year-old, and their father after the father picked them up from daycare on Friday afternoon and went missing.
The father, Brian Crisp, is not known to be violent but struggles with drug addiction. He was last seen driving a green 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Tennessee tag number 1K2-0B6.
Investigators believe Crisp was headed to McMinnville or Warren County. The children have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database and investigators are working to issue an Endangered Child Alert with the TBI.
If you have any information, call 911 immediately.
