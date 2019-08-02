LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A previously-missing 14-year-old girl believed to have run away from her home is back home safe with her family after being found at an Antioch apartment complex.
Gretta Kate Potts was seen leaving her home in the Lake Forest subdivision on foot Monday afternoon and was seen later Monday evening leaving an Antioch motel. Multiple eyewitnesses confirmed Potts was seen getting into a dark-colored 4-door sedan with tinted windows.
The investigation into her disappearance continues, and it is unclear if charges will be filed.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in La Vergne are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Monday night leaving a motel in Antioch.
Family members say that Gretta Kate Potts was wearing a yellow and white crop top, black jeans, flip flops, and carrying a cheetah print Kate Spade backpack.
"She has no food, no money, no phone, and no family or friends in the area," said her sister Brooklyn Tipton in a Facebook post.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Gretta had not been found and nobody had seen or heard from her since she left home. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
According to Hope for Justice, a national organization dedicated to rescuing victims and bringing an end to human trafficking, Gretta was last seen getting into a dark colored 4 door vehicle with tinted windows at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch Monday evening.
She was confirmed in the area through multiple sources and workers at the hotel confirmed she was last seen getting into the car that night behind the hotel.
"We are exhausting all efforts and outlets trying to find Gretta," said Tipton, "As time passes the situation is making us more scared for Gretta's safety."
La Vergne Police Department confirms with News4 that officers are investigating Potts' disappearance and that she is being considered a runaway.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gretta Potts, you're asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744.
