UPDATE: Jasmine Benefiel of Benton, KY has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Investigators in Marshall County, KY need your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Sunday night.
According to Marshall County EMA, Jasmine Benefiel of Benton, KY was last at her Tubbs Road home around 11 p.m.
Investigators are not sure which direction she may have gone, and it is unclear the manner in which she disappeared.
If you have any information that may help find Jasmine, call the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at 270-527-3112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.