 Marshall County EMA

UPDATE: Jasmine Benefiel of Benton, KY has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Investigators in Marshall County, KY need your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Sunday night.

According to Marshall County EMA, Jasmine Benefiel of Benton, KY was last at her Tubbs Road home around 11 p.m.

Investigators are not sure which direction she may have gone, and it is unclear the manner in which she disappeared.

If you have any information that may help find Jasmine, call the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at 270-527-3112.

