NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The TBI said 8-year-old Tiora Anella Gower has been found safe and the Endangered Child Alert has been canceled.
ORIGINAL STORY
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation need your help in the search for a missing 8-year-old girl from Cannon County, last seen in Davidson County.
Tiora Anella Gower is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find this missing eight-year-old from Cannon County, who was last seen in Davidson County. Can you help us find Tiora Gower? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!Please RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/GeE0vrddTp— TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 30, 2019
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tiora Glover, you're asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
