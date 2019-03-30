Tiora Gower Missing Child

Tiora Gower

 TBI

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The TBI said 8-year-old Tiora Anella Gower has been found safe and the Endangered Child Alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation need your help in the search for a missing 8-year-old girl from Cannon County, last seen in Davidson County.

Tiora Anella Gower is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tiora Glover, you're asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

