UPDATE: Lukas Perez has been found safe, according to the TBI in Bluff City, TN.
ORIGINAL STORY:
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a 14-year-old from Cookeville.
According to Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Lukas Javier Perez was last seen in Cookeville on the evening of June 24.
Perez was wearing a short-sleeved red Nike shirt and black and white pinstriped sweatpants with no shoes.
Police said the young man has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.
Investigators said he may be in the Bluff City area.
If you have seen Lukas Javier Perez, please call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 931-528-8484, or call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
