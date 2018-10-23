Metro Nashville Police Department says a suspected bank robber is in custody, and investigators said it appears he "returned to his old ways."
Timothy Darnell Weakley, 52, is believed to be responsible for robbing the Regions Bank on Rivergate Parkway on Wednesday, as well as the robbery of a Regions Bank on Nolensville Pike and an attempted robbery of a SunTrust Bank on Charlotte Avenue. Weakley is also suspected to be responsible for robbing another Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Pike on October 4.
Weakley was taken into custody shortly after Wednesday's robbery around noon. Officers spotted his getaway car as he drove away from the Rivergate area. A police helicopter followed the car to an apartment complex on Oak Valley Drive.
Metro Police says Weakley was arrested and prosecuted federally 12 years ago for a series of Nashville bank robberies.
"Weakley registed as an ex-con with the MNPD in April 2017. He will again be prosecuted federally," said Metro Police in a statement.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Investigators are searching for a man who tried to rob the SunTrust Bank on Charlotte Avenue before going across town and successfully robbing a Regions Bank on Nolensville Pike.
According to Metro Police, the man passed a robbery note and got money from the Regions Bank at 5707 Nolensville Pike. This is unreleated from a Monday robbery of a Regions Bank at 4056 Nolensville Pike, that suspect is also still on the run. That suspect fled in a white Ford Mustang with a black top.
If you have any information about either suspect in either robbery, you are asked to contact Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 742-7463
