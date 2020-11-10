NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise and a lot of the transmission is happening inside people’s own households.
51 percent — that’s the number of people who contracted COVID-19 from someone who is positive inside their home.
The ongoing study being conducted by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center shows that the virus spreads a lot faster inside the home than previously thought.
“Once COVID comes into your house it spreads quickly. We’re beginning to think that it spreads before you even know that you, the index case, are ever sick,” said Dr. Keipp Talbot with VUMC.
Dr. Talbot is a part of the study recently published by the CDC.
She says if you have a loved-one with the virus inside your house, take all the necessary precautions.
“They should definitely isolate within the home if there is more than bedroom within the house they should have one, and they are the only one in there,” she said. “No one should really visit them. Everyone, including the patient with COVID should wear masks if they are interacting in any way.”
“Opening windows is great. Staying more than six feet apart is fantastic. Wash the surfaces that are touched often with alcohol, hand gel or Lysol.”
I asked Dr. Talbot, what about the first person that had the virus — how should they deal with a secondary case that’s inside their home?
“We’re not sure how long individuals spread the virus, even after they are asymptomatic,” she said. “You may be feeling better and we hope you are no longer spreading virus, but the hope is that you are still staying away from your family until you’re completely fever-free and back to normal.”
The study also found that at least 75 percent of the secondary infections inside the home happened within five days of the first person experiencing symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.