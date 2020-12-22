NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 transmission rates are at an all-time high as more families plan to gather for Christmas this week.
Tennessee now ranks as the state with the second highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the country.
“It's very shocking, it's depressing, it's frustrating,” said Vanderbilt Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. William Schaffner. “COVID is not a fake. It's not a ruse. It's not just going away. We all have to work together."
Dr. Schaffner says we can work together by wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding groups.
A recent CDC study shows more than half of people who lived with someone battling COVID-19 became infected within a week.
So what can you do to stop the spread?
“Wear the gloves when you're dealing with their dishes and any personal item, including their laundry and for goodness sake, don't take their sheets or their clothing and shake it out because you may disperse virus in the air," Dr. Schaffner said.
He also recommends wearing masks, even in your own home. And establish a room and bathroom, if possible, that's only used by the person under quarantine. Dr. Schaffner also said don’t allow visitors in your home and monitor other family members' health.
“If we do everything right, next season should be virtually normal, but we've got to hunker down this year. A lot of Facetime, a lot of Zoom, rather than getting together,” he said. “Keep it a hug and kiss free zone.”
Dr. Schaffner says there is light at the end of the tunnel. He says when it's your turn, roll up your sleeve and get the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.