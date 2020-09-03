NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - With so many students learning virtually, extra screen time will be unavoidable, but there are some very practical steps parents and educators can take to reduce the risk to students' vision.
"A child that's not seeing well, or whose eyes are fatiguing is not going to be able to function well in their schoolwork," said pediatric eye doctor Dr. Rajesh Rao.
Dr. Rao says screen time was an issue before the pandemic, but even more so now.
"What causes the strain is the amount of time spent on the screen, so not so much the blue light," he said.
Many kids won't be able to avoid screen time, so taking frequent breaks is essential. For that, consider the 20/20/20 rule.
"After 20 minutes of screen time, you should look at something, at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds," Dr. Rao said.
In addition to frequent breaks, parents should pay close attention to the position of the child’s computer or tablet, and keep it 16 to 24 inches away from their face.
"The more common issues are short term, what we call eye strain, digital eye strain if you will," Rao said. "That leads to just discomfort of your eyes, tiredness feeling, dryness of the eyes."
Dr. Rao says some of the more severe consequences of uninterrupted screen time could be an increase in nearsightedness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.