NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music City is just hours away from hosting the final presidential debate this year.

Tonight, President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will share the stage one last time before the November election.

Taking place at Belmont University, campus officials have been preparing for this day for well over a year and lots of excitement and activity is happening this morning. They tell us major adjustments have also been made because of the pandemic.

“We’re ready. We’re excited for the spotlight to be here at Belmont and we can’t wait for this historic moment to happen," John Carney, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Belmont University, said.

Media crews from all across the globe are setting up for the night and security is tight preparing for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden to arrive.

Here are the debate topics you'll hear tonight:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security and Leadership

After many deemed the first presidential debate a "train wreck," the commission on presidential debates established new protocols:

Debate will last 90 minutes, divided up into six 15-minute segments

Each candidate is granted two minutes uninterrupted through the use of muted mics

Interruptions made after that will count towards their time

Meanwhile, early voting across the country continues to shatter records.

“I think everyone’s really excited to see this come to an exciting conclusion," Debby Gould, the Vice President of League of Women Voters TN, said.

Gould says she's already noticed a major increase in people casting their ballots early.

"It’s really exciting to see people who’ve never voted before, who might’ve thought that their vote didn’t make a difference. And suddenly they’re saying, this time, I really need to vote," she added.

News4's Caresse Jackman asked Gould, “Are you still finding people who say that they’re undecided?"

“We hear some from people who are still undecided. And let’s remember, we’re not just voting for president," Gould said. "We’re voting for people who are running for state office, and local office. And they all matter, and they all impact our lives."

Before the debate tonight, there are two demonstrations expected near the campus - one about anti-abortion and the other from the group, "Be Better Belmont." They want to raise awareness about systemic racism.

And last night, the FBI made an announcement saying that Iran and Russia obtained American voter registration information. National Security is on the list of topics, but no word on if this new information is going to be discussed.

Follow News4's ongoing team coverage from Belmont University ahead of tonight's debate.