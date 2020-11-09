NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's been two days since Joe Biden was named president-elect, and President Donald Trump has still not conceded.
Today President Trump's campaign lawyers will go to court.
A federal lawsuit expected to be filed today will argue that ballots in Pennsylvania were not inspected properly. During interviews over the weekend, the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani said he expects lawsuits in other states, possibly including Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Georgia.
If the president's legal challenges are unsuccessful, there are questions about what he will do after leaving the White House.
There have been speculations of President Trump running again in 2024.
Political experts say if the president wants to run in 2024, there’s nothing that can prevent him legally from doing that.
You may be wondering if a one-term president has run again, and the answer is yes. In the 1888 election President Grover Cleveland failed to win re-election, but ran again and won in 1892.
News4’s political analyst Kent Syler says four years is a political eternity but says a president can serve two terms and they don’t have to be consecutive.
"The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution says that a president can’t be elected to more than two terms," Syler said. "So until Donald Trump wins a second term, he could run all he wanted to run."
If the president decides not to run, he will join the lists of one-term presidents like John Adams, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush.
Syler said whether or not the president runs for another term, at the moment the Republican Party is at a crossroads.
"The Republican Party has some huge questions in front of them. Are they going to make a clean break with Donald Trump now that he’s lost his bid for re-election? Or is Donald Trump going to continue to be the dominant force in the national Republican Party?" Syler said. "And I think that question comes down to the Republican base."
Syler said the Republican Base loved the president and adds the Republican Party wont be able to move on from the president until the base is ready and that’s what he says they’ll be keeping a close eye on.
