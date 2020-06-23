NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning that anyone who vandalizes or pulls down a statue in the U.S. will be arrested.
I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
Trump tweeted that he authorized the federal government to make the arrests of anyone destroying a monument, statue or other federal property.
.....This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
The president said this could lead to 10 years in prison and will become effective immediately and for damage already caused.
The president's tweet follows days of unrest that have seen controversial statues and monuments across the country pulled down and vandalized.
On Tuesday morning, protesters outside the White House attempted to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park. It is unknown at this time if any of those protesters have been arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.