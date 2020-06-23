President Trump authorizes arrests of "anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S"

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning that anyone who vandalizes or pulls down a statue in the U.S. will be arrested. 

Trump tweeted that he authorized the federal government to make the arrests of anyone destroying a monument, statue or other federal property. 

The president said this could lead to 10 years in prison and will become effective immediately and for damage already caused. 

The president's tweet follows days of unrest that have seen controversial statues and monuments across the country pulled down and vandalized. 

On Tuesday morning, protesters outside the White House attempted to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park. It is unknown at this time if any of those protesters have been arrested. 

