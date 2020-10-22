NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Donald Trump will host a fundraiser event here in Nashville before taking the debate stage Thursday night.
The president's event will take place at the J.W. Marriott. Registration begins at 1:15 p.m. and all guests must arrive by 2.
The invitation shows there will be a roundtable discussion and a photo opportunity with the president. A reception will be held with Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter.
Tickets range from $2,800 per person to $250,000 per couple.
The Metro Health Department tells News4 they approved the fundraiser and reviewed plans for it.
Beginning in just a few hours, roads around the Marriott will be shut down ahead of the event.
President Trump will then take the stage at Belmont University for the final presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden at 8 p.m..
