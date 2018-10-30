President Trump's remarks on immigration, sounded an alarm in Nashville's immigrant community. The president said he intends to sign an Executive Order, ending birthright citizenship for the children of many immigrants.
The news spread quickly at Casa Asafran, an immigration advocacy center in South Nashville. Some believe the President is speaking to his base, but no matter what the intension,many immigrants are concerned about their children's future.
"A person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the U.S for eighty-five years, with all of those benefits", said Trump.
Soon after that clip of the President was released by HBO, Franklin immigration attorney Dawn Garcia's phone began to ring, clients had a lot of question.
"Should they be afraid, should they be concerned, what's going on, and what can happen," said Garcia .
Their biggest fear?
"What happens to their children?", said Garcia.
The fourteenth amendment, awards citizenship to children born in the U.S to parents of immigrants. Can the president change an amendment with the stroke of a pen?
"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment, you don't," said Trump on the video clip.
Not so, says the ACLU. They sent a statement that said in part 'the fourteenth amendments citizenship guarantee, is clear, the president cannot change the constitution with an executive order, the document is not a pawn, that can be manipulated at the whims of a president'
So what is Dawn Garcia recommending to worried clients?
"Don't panic, stay calim, and if he signs the executive order, this will be challenged," said Garcia.
