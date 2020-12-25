NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Donald Trump has been briefed on the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Friday morning, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

"The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured."

The president will continue receiving regular updates of the explosion, Deere said.

Metro Police and federal authorities are investigating the explosion and believe it to be "an intentional act."

Three people were injured from the explosion, though their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

