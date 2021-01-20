NASHVILLE (WSMV) - President Donald Trump granted a federal pardon to Nashville entrepreneur and youth advocate, Robert Sherrill, in the final act of his presidency.
Sherrill reportedly applied for a federal pardon to remove some limitations he had experienced since his release from federal prison in 2013.
Back in 2019, he was pardoned by Tennessee's former Governor Bill Haslam.
News4 spoke with him then on his reaction when he got the call.
Entrepreneur Robert Sherrill runs four different companies in Nashville.
"I was like 45 hours when he called me. I had 45 hours before Haslam was set to come out of office," Sherrill recalled.
When asked how did he change his life, he responded: "God... Grace, mercy, and faith in God."
A spokesperson tells us he was told the news shortly after midnight this morning before President Trump left office.
They say Sherrill plans to use the federal pardon to begin the restoration process of his civil rights, maximize business opportunities, and educate people on the hardships of reentry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.