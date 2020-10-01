(WSMV) - The presidential debate on Tuesday night was one to remember even though some may want to forget it with the constant insults and interruptions.
Both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden wasted no time on Wednesday immediately hitting the campaign trail. President Trump held a rally last night in Minnesota.
"I was debating two people last night. Joe Biden is too weak to lead this country, you know Biden lost badly when his supporters are saying he should cancel the rest of the debates," President Trump said.
Biden traveled by train to his campaign stops as he wrapped up his 'Build Back Better Express' train tour. He touched on the president's comment during the debate when asked about condemning white supremacy and the president said "the proud boys" and "stand down and standby."
"Go online, look at proud boys, they’ve got a new emblem now. It says ‘stand down and stand by,’ implying that if he loses the election, something may have to be done. I promise you that won't happen," Biden said.
The Debate Commission is changing the format of the debates moving forward to prevent what happened on Tuesday night.
We asked in our daily poll if you agree to making changes and the overwhelming majority said yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.