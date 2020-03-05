NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – President Trump has ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the devastating tornadoes on March 3.
President Trump’s action now makes federal funding available for people in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties.
Aid can consist of grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses along with other programs to help people and business owners recover from the deadly tornadoes.
Federal funding will also be available to state and eligible local governments as well as certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for work happening in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in designated counties can start applying for assistance Friday by registering online here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA or 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired.
The telephone numbers are toll-tree and will operate from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. local time for seven days a week until further notice.
