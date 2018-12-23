Senator Bob Corker and President Donald Trump

Senator Bob Corker and President Donald Trump

(WSMV) - President Donald Trump and Senator Bob Corker are having another Twitter war.

Senator Corker, a Republican and former Mayor of Chattanooga, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the President brought the government into partial shutdown.

"This is a made-up fight, so the President can look like he's fighting, but even if he wins, our borders are going to be insecure," said Corker.

The President quickly took to Twitter to chide Corker, stating that the outgoing Corker wanted to seek re-election, but because he did not endorse Corker his poll numbers were negatively affected.

President Trump did not stop there, then tweeting that Corker was responsible for a failed Iran nuclear deal.

Corker, a longtime critic of President Trump, took to defending himself from the President's attacks using the hashtag #AlertTheDaycareStaff, a throwback to a previous Twitter spat with the President when Corker called the White House "an adult daycare center."

Corker was also an opponent of the same Iran deal that President Trump said he was responsible for, and was the subject of a CNN Fact Check which found that not only did Corker find ways to block the deal, he even wrote an op-ed piece for The Washington Post opposing the deal.

Senator Corker told CNN Sunday that he believes that President Trump is using the shutdown as a "campaign issue" rather than trying to seek a deal.

"It's a spectacle, and candidly, it's juvenile," Corker said. "The whole thing is juvenile."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.