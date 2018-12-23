(WSMV) - President Donald Trump and Senator Bob Corker are having another Twitter war.
Senator Corker, a Republican and former Mayor of Chattanooga, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the President brought the government into partial shutdown.
"This is a made-up fight, so the President can look like he's fighting, but even if he wins, our borders are going to be insecure," said Corker.
The President quickly took to Twitter to chide Corker, stating that the outgoing Corker wanted to seek re-election, but because he did not endorse Corker his poll numbers were negatively affected.
Senator Bob Corker just stated that, “I’m so priveledged to serve in the Senate for twelve years, and that’s what I told the people of our state that’s what I’d do, serve for two terms.” But that is Not True - wanted to run but poll numbers TANKED when I wouldn’t endorse him.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018
President Trump did not stop there, then tweeting that Corker was responsible for a failed Iran nuclear deal.
.....Bob Corker was responsible for giving us the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal, which I ended, yet he badmouths me for wanting to bring our young people safely back home. Bob wanted to run and asked for my endorsement. I said NO and the game was over. #MAGA I LOVE TENNESSEE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018
Corker, a longtime critic of President Trump, took to defending himself from the President's attacks using the hashtag #AlertTheDaycareStaff, a throwback to a previous Twitter spat with the President when Corker called the White House "an adult daycare center."
Corker was also an opponent of the same Iran deal that President Trump said he was responsible for, and was the subject of a CNN Fact Check which found that not only did Corker find ways to block the deal, he even wrote an op-ed piece for The Washington Post opposing the deal.
Yes, just like Mexico is paying for the wall... #AlertTheDaycareStaff https://t.co/4LwrkrSFFr— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) December 23, 2018
Senator Corker told CNN Sunday that he believes that President Trump is using the shutdown as a "campaign issue" rather than trying to seek a deal.
"It's a spectacle, and candidly, it's juvenile," Corker said. "The whole thing is juvenile."
