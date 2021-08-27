NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With children now making up 36% of Tennessee’s COVID-19 cases, some parents are on edge.
“We are really hoping the governor changes his mind and allows for remote school to be implemented, if necessary,” parent Allison Maltby said.
Back in June, News 4’s Justina Latimer spoke with Allison. At that time, she was ready for her son to return back to in-person learning after homeschooling him last year.
These days, her feelings are different.
“We are nervous sending him to school. We are excited to see the smile on his face. But… it’s overwhelming sometimes to think about how dangerous it could be,” Maltby said.
According to Dr. April Kapu, at Vanderbilt, they’ve seen a 15.8% increase in admissions and COVID positivity of children coming in. Which Dr. Kapu says is much higher than previous surges.
“I did not anticipate that we would have another surge. That really came because we did not get enough people vaccinated in the early part of this year. So, we’ve seen the emergence or the mutation and now the Delta variant that transmits at a much higher rate, “said Dr. Kapu, President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Dr. Kapu encourages people to understand how important prevention is when it comes to the little ones. “If we have everyone around those children, that is interacting with those children throughout the day... if they are all vaccinated than those children are really much more protected,” stated Dr. Kapu.
“I am hoping that when this is all over…these kids can just go back to being kids,” Maltby said.
