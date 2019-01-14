trump tweet
WSMV

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In a since-deleted tweet, President Trump said he was excited about his trip to Nashville on Monday.

"Getting ready to address the Farm Convention today in Nashville, Tennessee," Trump said in the tweet. "Love our farmers, love Tennessee - a great combination! See you in a little while."

The tweet was deleted just minutes later.

The American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention is being held in New Orleans this year, but the event was held in Nashville last year.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the convention in New Orleans on Monday.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.