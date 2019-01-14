NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In a since-deleted tweet, President Trump said he was excited about his trip to Nashville on Monday.
"Getting ready to address the Farm Convention today in Nashville, Tennessee," Trump said in the tweet. "Love our farmers, love Tennessee - a great combination! See you in a little while."
The tweet was deleted just minutes later.
The American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention is being held in New Orleans this year, but the event was held in Nashville last year.
Trump is scheduled to speak at the convention in New Orleans on Monday.
