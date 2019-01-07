(WSMV) - President Donald Trump will be delivering a special address to the nation on Tuesday night, and you can watch it live on News4.
President Trump is expected to talk about the government shutdown and immigration around 8 p.m. CT. Lester Holt from NBC News will anchor coverage from New York.
If you have trouble viewing the address on TV, we will be carrying the report live on WSMV.com and on the News4 App as well, just search "WSMV" in your App Store to download.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.